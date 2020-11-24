Menu
Rolando Velazquez
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1948
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Rolando Velazquez's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Biondi Funeral Home in Nutley, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Biondi Funeral Home website.

Published on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Biondi Funeral Home
540 Franklin Avenue, Nutley, New Jersey 07110
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum
340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, New Jersey 07031
