Rolene Bushell Gray, 73, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Robert V. and Verlene Francis Bushell. She attended schools in the Ogden area, including Bonneville High School before graduating from Ogden High in 1965.



Rolene married Craig L. Gray in October 1964 and from that union she had two sons. They later divorced.



She worked many jobs, starting at a young age working for her father at his Country Hills Phillips 66 gas station, The Blue Onion, Kearns Café, Cutter Lab, DelMed, Chromolox, and finally retiring from Fram Corporation. In her later years, she enjoyed being a caregiver for many, including her sweet grandniece Kenley and the Lindquist and Bean families. She built lasting friendships with them. She was also known and loved as a pet sitter for many, including her own grand pets Sophie, Minnie, Murphy and Molly. She loved to crochet and knit, spending hours making and donating many hats to children attending schools in her area.



Rolene grew up on a horse and spent the years of her youth barrel racing and participating in the Hill and Gully Posse. She was athletic, enjoyed snow and water skiing, softball and hunting. She was adventurous and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed traveling, camping and especially Yellowstone.



Rolene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including cub scouts when she was younger. At the time of her death, she was serving as a committee member in the Relief Society. She was endowed in December 2001 in the Ogden Temple.



Rolene loved and was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her life, and she spent many years traveling all over the state to support them in the activity of their choosing. She was always their biggest cheerleader. She would do anything for them and with them, including vacations and even attending a Snoop Dog concert. Her greatest joy was being able to be in the temple with them as they were each married. She loved her great-grandchildren and would often bring them a bag full of surprises from the dollar store. She also had a special relationship with her three sisters, who loved and supported her throughout her life.



Rolene danced to the beat of her own drum. She was a character. She knew it and embraced it. She could do anything she put her mind to, and her greatest trait was her ability to love everyone she came in contact with unconditionally.



Surviving are her two sons, Brett L. (Danna) Gray and Michael S. (Wendy) Gray; her grandchildren, Megan (Zach) King, Braden (Morgan) Gray, Aly (Danny) Ringel, Breanna (Braden) Harris, Samantha (Kade) Hall, Bridger (Megan) Gray and Alyssa Gray. She had ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Sally (Ron) Jones, Kris (Ed) Lueders, Leslee (Scott) Coates; one brother, Rick (Nanette) Curtis; stepmother, Peggy Bushell; half siblings, Bob (Denise) Bushell, Clay Bushell, Kim (Dax) Kelson, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving stepfather, Richard W. Curtis, and two nieces.



We love you, Rosie. You will be greatly missed.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 E, Spanish Fork, UT

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.