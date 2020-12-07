Rolland Luginbill's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc in Rockford, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rolland in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc website.