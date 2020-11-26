Rollie Klindworth's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors in Two Harbors, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rollie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors website.
Published by Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.