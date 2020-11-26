Menu
Rollie Klindworth
1962 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1962
DIED
November 19, 2020
Rollie Klindworth's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors in Two Harbors, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors website.

Published by Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors
