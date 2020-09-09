We regret to be writing that Ron R. Kunzler passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a long and difficult battle for his life over the last six months. He was a true warrior in every sense of the word; courage and strength were simply a part of who he was. But apart from being strong, he was also incredibly kind and charitable beyond measure. He had a laugh that was contagious and a smile that could make you forget all of your problems. He loved to make people happy. Ron was born in Ogden, UT to Floyd and Erva Kunzler.



As the third of eight children, Ron has always looked out for his family: as a son, a brother, a husband, and a father. To say he had your back would be an understatement; he truly was a champion for everyone in his life. He served in every capacity that he was able at every chance he was given. Ron's life was nothing short of an incredible adventure. From working at scout camps as a teenager, to moving to Alaska at 18 to work on a seismic ship and then the pipeline, to serving a two year mission in Concepcion, Chile for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he knew from a very young age that he needed to make the most of his time on Earth.



His favorite places to be were fishing on a canoe in the mountains, riding roller coasters in Disneyland, or strolling on a sunny beach in Hawaii. He never could sit still, he didn't want to waste any chances he had to have fun. Ron also had a passion for learning, he craved knowledge. As such, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in philosophy from Weber State University. He went on to graduate cum laude from BYU's J. Reuben Clark Law School with his Juris Doctor law degree. Ron worked as an attorney for 30 years in many different areas of the law. He used his career to help people to the greatest extent possible. His work ethic was unmatched; he truly was a force for good and justice. And while he valued his professional life, nothing compared to the love and pride he felt for his family.



Ron married Debbie Robinson Kunzler in the Ogden Temple on June 21, 1986. They were the perfectly imperfect example of what best friends are and should be. They loved each other fiercely and stood by one another through thick and thin. Nothing made Ron happier than being with her, they were a match made in heaven. Their marriage brought three children: Whitney, Scott, and Lucy. He absolutely adored being a dad. He instilled in them a love for life and adventure and taught them how to work hard. Ron loved and knew his Savior, Jesus Christ and had an unwavering testimony of the atonement. He served faithfully in many church callings and dreamt of the day he and Debbie would be able to serve a mission together. Although that dream could not be fulfilled, we know his bright personality is working to serve and share the message with those on the other side. His absence will be felt forever. He was larger than life, and yet he was a master of appreciating the small and simple joys life had to offer. He was our sunshine.



He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his daughter, Whitney (Tyler); his son, Scott (Kristie); his daughter, Lucy (Tanner); his two grandchildren, Nathan and Charlie; his brothers, Arlo, Sean, Mike, and Jed, and his sisters, Gloria and SueAnn.



Our family has grown to love the staff of Western Peaks Specialty Hospital over the last six months and extend our heartfelt appreciation for their efforts and care.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View 9th, 10th, and 11th Ward Building, 3602 North 500 West, Pleasant View, UT 84414. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.



We encourage those who attend to wear a face mask in respect to the health and safety of individuals who are considered at-risk.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.