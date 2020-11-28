Menu
Ron Long
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1957
DIED
November 22, 2020
Ron Long's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory in Great Falls, MT .

Published by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
Definitely a true treasure has been lost. Ron was by far the most genuine person I've ever met. HIs laughter at his own pranks would get me laughing even if I wasn't sure the prank was all that funny. And the sparkle in his eye when he talked about his wonderful wife and amazing sons could make everyones day brighter. I am blessed I got to work with him. Ann, Jared and Ryan, my thoughts are with you and I hope all the happy memories of Ron bring you comfort.
Tavi Broadhurst
November 27, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Ron. He was a true friend and will be missed. We had some great times together in college and after. Even though our lives took opposite directions I always admired and kept Ron in my thoughts. Ann, Lynda and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Bob Hammel
Friend
November 26, 2020
What a RON he was, My Grandson Chance and I met him last Sunday afternoon PULLING a Load of hay behind his Tractor Blowing BLACK smoke headed home from Simms to the Ranch, doing what he knew, what he Loved...That Load was his Last to the Ranch , But his legacy will carry On.... Ron you will be Missed
jeff Carlisle
November 25, 2020
Ann, Jared, Ryan and families,
So sorry to hear about Ron. You are in my thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.
Sherilu Davis
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020