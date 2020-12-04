Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rona Anderson
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1933
DIED
November 23, 2020
Rona Anderson's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rona in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank J. Barone Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frank J. Barone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.