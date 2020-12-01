Menu
Rona Phillips
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Rona Phillips's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus in Columbus, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rona in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus website.

Published by McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
December 1, 2020