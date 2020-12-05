Menu
Ronald Armitage
1922 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1922
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ronald Armitage's passing at the age of 98 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Robin, I am so sorry that your dad is now gone. Reading of your loss has brought to mind so many wonderful memories of you and your parents as the best next door neighbors a child could have had . May God bring you comfort as He brings them together again for eternity.
Kathy (Engler) Meese
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
Robin, Offering you my deepest sympathy. Your father was a very talented man. I know you from a very, very long time ago in the theatre. Perhaps you'll remember me? Wish we could connect again. Peace and prayers to you.
Margene Rannigan
Friend
November 30, 2020