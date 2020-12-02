Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald Barbee
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1939
DIED
November 29, 2020
Ronald Barbee's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Pops I sure am going to miss you and all the wise advice you gave me. Thank you for making me smile and laugh when I needed it. Prayers for the family.
Brittany Pearce
Friend
December 2, 2020