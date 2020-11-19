Menu
Ronald Bates
1945 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1945
DIED
November 15, 2020
Ronald Bates's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton in Tremonton, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton website.

Published by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home
111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah 84337
Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
