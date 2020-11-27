Ronald K. Bliven



February 10, 1933 ~ November 24, 2020



Ronald K. Bliven passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home.



He was born February 10, 1933 in Pueblo, Colorado to Arno and Ethyl Hill Bliven.



Ronald served his country in the U.S. Navy for 26 ½ years and retired as a Command Master Chief. He continued his service to his country through Civil Service at Hill Air Force Base.



In 1961, Ronald married Sandra Joy in Salt Lake City. She preceded him in death January 14, 1981. He married Sherry Ann Van Sickle and she also preceded him on death on January 26, 2013.



He is survived by his children, Christopher David Bliven, Tombstone, AZ; Adam Lee Bliven, American Falls, ID; Matthew Joseph Bliven, San Diego, CA; Emily Ann Bliven, Clinton; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sherry.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Monday, November 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, December 1st from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, West Weber Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.