Ronald Buggs
1959 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1959
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Ronald Buggs's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alford's Mortuary in South Bend, IN .

Published by Alford's Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pentecostal Cathedral Church Of God In Christ
1025 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46601
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pentecostal Cathedral Church Of God In Christ
1025 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46601
Funeral services provided by:
Alford's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.