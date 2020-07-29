Ronald lvan Butler, 90, passed away at his home on July 26, 2020 with his daughter by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ronald was born July 7, 1930 in Kansas City, MO to Avanelle and Charles Butler.
Although he had to leave school at 12 years old to go to work, he was the smartest, wittiest person around. His love of books, history, and America was what made him so special.
Ronald joined the US Army at a young age and soon after went into the United States Air Force. He retired after 26 years of outstanding service while stationed at Hill AFB. His years of service allowed him to travel to various places around the globe including Japan, Okinawa, Europe, and most of the states within the US. On one of these assignments, to Germany, he met the woman he would marry and be together with for 41 years. He decided to retire in Sunset, UT, to raise his son, Thomas Butler, and daughter, Deborah Butler.
Until his passing, Ronald enjoyed reading history books, Sudoku & crossword puzzles, playing bridge, watching game shows with his daughter, watching any kind of sports, and FOX News.
Ronald's stubborn, feisty, and witty personality will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elfriede Selma Butler, and his parents.
He is survived by his loving children, Deborah Butler, Sunset, UT and Thomas (Tina) Butler, Camarillo, CA.
Friends can call on Deborah at her home on Thursday and Friday, July 30-31, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Deborah plans on planting a memorial garden in honor of her father and requests donations of live plants.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W. Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.