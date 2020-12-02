Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald Butrey
1949 - 2020
BORN
March 21, 1949
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ronald Butrey's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
knew ron from tennis. I was #2 singles for nrrc usta team. I played Ron acouple times in the 80's . I beat him in scrimage once. after that he killed me. I few times. then he played our #1 plawer.
I would see Ron in the evening at the old Admiral King courts. but he was always giving lessons to women; and I was playing doubles with my guy group. sorry to hear about your loss.
dennis maher
Dennis Maher
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
Ronny always made us smile and he truly loved his sisters barb and Karen! E three will not be the same without him!
Alexis
Friend
November 24, 2020
Condolences to the Butrey family. Ron was a classmate of mine at LHS. Great guy. RIP.
Bob Stack
Classmate
November 24, 2020