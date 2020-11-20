Menu
Ronald Cooper
1963 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1963
DIED
November 16, 2020
Ronald Cooper's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. in Virginia Beach, VA .

Published by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beach Funeral & Cremation Services
4456 Bonney Road, Va Beach, Virginia 23462
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Beach Funeral & Cremation Services
4456 Bonney Road, Va Beach, Virginia 23462
Funeral services provided by:
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
GUEST BOOK
Phyliss and Family:

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Ronnie, please accept my heartfelt sympathy
Sincere prayers are being offered up for your continued strength in the Lord.
Love
Rosa Lee
Rosa Lee Crews
Family
November 19, 2020