Ronald Cowan's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vanover Funeral Home in Clay, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vanover Funeral Home website.
Published by Vanover Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
