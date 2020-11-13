Menu
Ronald D'Amato
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1946
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Ronald D'Amato's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reeb Funeral Home website.

Published by Reeb Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park
Nov
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Reeb Funeral Home
