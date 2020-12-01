Menu
Ronald Dockery
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1948
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
U.S. Army
Ronald Dockery's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
