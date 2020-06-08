CORINNE - Our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Ronald Fred Hansen, 62, passed away suddenly from a tragic accident at his work.He was born on March 15, 1958 in Agana Heights, Guam, the son of Orville Irving and Viola LaRee Andrus Hansen.Ron graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1976 and he continued his education at the Provo Trade College and graduated from Bridgerland Technical College in Logan in 2005 in mechanics.He married his high school sweetheart, Marie Argyle on June 9, 1978 in the Salt Lake Temple.Ron was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.He loved working on his backhoe, scrapping metal, camping (if there was water and electricity), and watching science fiction and John Wayne movies. Ron was the fun dad, grandpa, and uncle, always ready to start a water fight or a wrestling match. Above all else he cherished spending time with his family, was always honest, and would help anyone that needed help.Surviving are his sweetheart, Marie; four children, Brenda (Bryan) Arnell; Steven (Ashley) Hansen; Mathew (Rebecca) Hansen; Lisa (Kenneth) Unsworth and 13 grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Nila and Gerald Argyle, and one grandson, Jaxson Argyle Hansen.The family would like to invite you to a viewing to be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S. Brigham City, Utah. To honor Ron's life, we ask attendees to wear their best jeans, T-Shirts, and masks.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.