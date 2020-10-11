Menu
Ronald Seldon Harris
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1935
DIED
October 7, 2020
Ronald Seldon Harris
1935-2020

Ronald S. Harris, 85, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Born on September 2, 1935 in Pleasant Grove, Utah to Seldon Ainge and Alice Harris. He is survived by Lorraine Nye Harris, four children, Allen (LeeAnn), JoAnn (Robert) Edminster, Alayna, Crissy (Brent) McFarland; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ron spent his life as an accountant and took great pride in the relationships he built with his many clients over the years.

A private graveside service for family will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Graveside service
Private - Bountiful City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
