Ronald Seldon Harris

1935-2020



Ronald S. Harris, 85, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Born on September 2, 1935 in Pleasant Grove, Utah to Seldon Ainge and Alice Harris. He is survived by Lorraine Nye Harris, four children, Allen (LeeAnn), JoAnn (Robert) Edminster, Alayna, Crissy (Brent) McFarland; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Ron spent his life as an accountant and took great pride in the relationships he built with his many clients over the years.



A private graveside service for family will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.