Ronald Hess
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1944
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ronald Hess's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hendricker Funeral Home
406 South Capitol Avenue, Mount Sterling, IL 62353
Nov
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Mount Sterling City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Hendricker Funeral Home
