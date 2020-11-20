Menu
Ronald Kissel
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1938
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
U.S. Army
Ronald Kissel's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Edwards Grove Cemetery
, Greenwich, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
theres not enough words to describe how kind loving and wonderful Ron was to everyone no matter who they were(always had a good word and there to help in anyway he could).
Jan Lindsey
Family
November 18, 2020