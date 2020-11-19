Menu
Ronald Lassiter
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1948
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ronald Lassiter's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

Published by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Nov
21
Service
Facebook Livestream will be available for this service
Nov
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Funeral services provided by:
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
GUEST BOOK
Lord God, I pray the peace be upon him, and that you receive my brother in Christ, Ronnie into your loving grace and mercy KINGDOM. He is a humble servant worthy, deliver of all fruits by his Honorable SERVICES to mankind of this world. Ronnie Thou good and faithful servant, May you be received by my Father God to begin your eternal rest and service. AMEN Rom 8:28
EARNEST DEBTEW II
Friend
November 19, 2020
Ernest DeBrew
November 19, 2020