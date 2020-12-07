Ronald Marsilii's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory in Wilmington, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory website.