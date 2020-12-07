Menu
Ronald Marsilii
1948 - 2020
March 14, 1948
December 2, 2020
Ronald Marsilii's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory in Wilmington, DE .

Published by Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory on Dec. 7, 2020.
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
What a wonderful person you were Ron. Thank you for being so kind to me and my family, which was kinda like your family too. May you and Barbara enjoy Heaven together.
Alan Margolet
Friend
December 6, 2020