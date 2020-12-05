Ronald Mayle's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home in Chesterhill, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stone-Matheny Funeral Home website.
Published by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.