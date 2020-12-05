Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald Mayle
1962 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1962
DIED
October 7, 2020
Ronald Mayle's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home in Chesterhill, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stone-Matheny Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m.
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street, Chesterhill, Ohio 43728
Funeral services provided by:
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.