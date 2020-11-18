Menu
Ronald Moses
1930 - 2020
December 29, 1930
November 14, 2020
United States Navy
Ronald Moses's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. in Winthrop, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. website.

Published by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
November 18, 2020
Mr. Moses,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey
November 18, 2020