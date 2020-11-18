Menu
Ronald Obney
1981 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1981
DIED
October 31, 2020
Ronald Obney's passing at the age of 39 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Parkway, Chapel Hill, Tennessee 37034
Nov
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Swanson Cemetery
Morningside Drive, Chapel Hill, Tennessee 37034
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence Funeral Home
