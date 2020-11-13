Menu
Ronald Ostrander
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1945
DIED
November 7, 2020
Ronald Ostrander's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moments Funeral Home website.

Published by Moments Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Moments Funeral Home Leakesville
1601 Lackey St., Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moments Funeral Home Leakesville
1601 Lackey St., Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Funeral services provided by:
Moments Funeral Home
