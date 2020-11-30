Menu
Ronald Ostrowski
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
United States Postal Service
Ronald Ostrowski's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Highland, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road , Highland, IN 46322
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Dear Petra and Family, so sorry to hear about your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you at this time.
Rose Dado
November 29, 2020
Petra & Romaine, I am so sorry to hear about Ronnie. You have my deepest sympathy. It is so hard to lose a loved one, but you know he is with the Lord & is no more suffering. Your in my thoughts & prayers.
Lynette M Maty
November 29, 2020