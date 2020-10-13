Ronald Vaughn Pettey, 84, passed away on October 9, 2020. His sweetheart of 62 years was by his side.
Ron was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 20, 1936 to Vaughn and Juanita Pettey who helped shaped his strong character. His youth was filled with work, ranching, mountains, and adventure. He was adored by his younger sisters, Kay and Ann. He graduated from East High School in 1954 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Gulf States Mission, 1957-1959.
Ron met the love of his life, Sharon Wynder, when they were teenagers. They married on June 12, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple. In time, they welcomed six children to their family.
After serving with the Army National Guard, Ron worked as a manufacturer's representative for his entire career. He built many lasting relationships, working full-time until he was 80 years old because he loved it so much.
Ron appreciated hard work, and he loved to play. He had a great ability for gardening and carefully tended his award-winning yard. He was a competitive marksman and loved camping, fishing, hunting, all outdoor activities, and cheering for the Utes. He loved to ride snowmobiles, bikes, and 4-wheelers. Ron's greatest joy was spending time with his family, often in the yard or in the mountains, particularly at Ferron Reservoir.
Ron's church membership provided a foundation for his life. He possessed a strong knowledge of the Gospel and deep love for the Savior. He served with joy and faith in many church capacities; he especially enjoyed teaching and working with young men.
Ron's greatest passion and the center of his world were his wife and family. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; their six children, Tammy (Bud) Matheson, Russ (Keiko) Pettey, Rhonda (Todd) Petersen, Melissa (Bret) Hickenlooper, Greg (Katie) Pettey, Brenda (David) Weekes; 29 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Kay (David) Salisbury and Ann (Lyle) Huffaker.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the entire staff at Legacy House of Park Lane and Inspiration Hospice. Their care for Ron and Sharon has been thorough, kind, and remarkable.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 N. Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. Friends and family may visit from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.; please observe social distancing guidance.
A family service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.; due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance is by invitation. Interment will be at the Centerville City Cemetery. View an online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Live streaming will be on Russon Brothers Facebook page.
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.