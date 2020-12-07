Menu
Ronald Riedy
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 2, 1937
DIED
December 4, 2020
Ronald Riedy's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by David F. Koch Funeral Home in Sandusky, OH .

Published by David F. Koch Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
David F. Koch Funeral & Cremation Services
520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870
Funeral services provided by:
David F. Koch Funeral Home
