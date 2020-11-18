Menu
Ronald Salow
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1950
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Ronald Salow's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leonard Muller Funeral Home website.

Published by Leonard Muller Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
, Manchester, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
I am saddened to hear of your loss with Ron's passing. He was a rock steady, tough minded football player for Ed-Co with a natural smile...he was a great role model for younger players like me and others around him. I liked Ron and extend my prayers to his loving family. Blessings to you all! May God provide His comfort and peace ... Gal. 2:20
Chaplain Rob Meyer
Rob Meyer
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
November 16, 2020