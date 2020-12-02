Ronald Sparks's passing at the age of 57 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hazel Green Funeral Home in Hazel Green, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hazel Green Funeral Home website.
Published by Hazel Green Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
