Ronald Swan
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1947
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ronald Swan's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .

Published by Freck Funeral Chapel on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Nov
28
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral services provided by:
Freck Funeral Chapel
