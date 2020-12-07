Menu
Ronald Umphrey
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1943
DIED
December 6, 2020
Ronald Umphrey's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. in Orwigsburg, PA .

