Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald Vaughan
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1937
DIED
November 9, 2020
Ronald Vaughan's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Gardens Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church of McGregor
500 South Madison St, McGregor, Texas 76657
Nov
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church of McGregor
500 South Madison St, McGregor, Texas 76657
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.