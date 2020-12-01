Menu
Ronald Voss
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1936
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Springdale High School
Ronald Voss's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fry Funeral Home website.

Published by Fry Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Tipton Masonic Cemetery
Cedar Valley Road, Tipton, Iowa 52772
Funeral services provided by:
Fry Funeral Home
