Ronald Walters
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1951
DIED
November 11, 2020
Ronald Walters's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arpp & Root Funeral Home in Germantown, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Germantown Union Cemetery
11179 W Market St., Germantown, Ohio 45327
Funeral services provided by:
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
