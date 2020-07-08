Ronald was born on July 13, 9132 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Fred Henry Sommer and Charlotte Louise Stock Sommer. He was the first born and had 1 sister and 2 brothers. Beliwa Maathius, Franklin Sommer, and Stephen Sommer. As he grew, he developed a love for the game of golf and would spend much of his free time down at the golf course helping to caddy or looking lost balls in the ponds. After graduating from South High School in 1949 he spent 3 and a half years serving his Country in the United States Navy. As a radio operator for the Navy his love for electronics would lead him to his future career with computers.



Returning home from the Navy in February 1953 he met and fell in love with Patricia Sagers. Ron and Pat married on May 14, 1954. They had three children: Ronald, Robert and Rolayne. Ron's job moved the family around the country many times but on retirement they settled in Roy, Utah. Ron and Pat celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this past May.



Ron was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served his church in many capacities as a Sunday School Teacher, member of the Bishopric, High Priest Group Leader and the job he loved the most a Temple Worker.



While holding Pat's hand Ron passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020 after a 5-year battle with ongoing health issues, he was 87. As a Model Husband, Amazing Father, Funny Grandfather and a friend to everyone that knew him, he will be missed.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 11:00 AM at Roy City Cemetery. With a viewing prior 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.