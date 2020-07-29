Ronald C. Williams



February 9, 1938 ~ July 26, 2020







Ronald C. Williams, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 26, 2020.



Born February 9, 1938 to Chloe and Lyle Williams in Castle Dale Utah, he entered the world as the oldest sibling of four. His siblings are: Laverna Carter, Boyd Williams, and Phyllis Valdez, who to this day are some of his best friends.



Ron graduated from Ben Lomond High School, entered the Reserves and began a career in aircraft sheet metal fabrication. He had worked for Mtn. Fuel Supply, Thiokol, and then finally retired from Hill Field Air Force Base.



Thanks to his sister's friendship, he met and fell in love with Linda Kay Ringel. They were married for 23 plus years, and had 5 children: Cort (Heidi) Williams of North Ogden, UT, Paije Williams of Sacramento, CA, Lyle (Troy) Williams of Plano, TX, Layne (Deena) Williams of West Haven, UT, and Dawn (Travis) Allan of Hooper, UT. Regrettably, Linda passed away March 1984 after a long and rigorous battle with cancer, leaving Ron a widower. Three months later, he met and fell in love again, with Kathryn Summers. They were married September 1985, blessing Ron with 5 more step-children: Mike (Denise) Hadley of Slaterville, UT, Blair Hadley of Honeyville, UT, Michelle (Lance) Hill of Roy, UT, Gary Buatte of Roy, UT, and Becki Hulse of Honeyville, UT. Together, their brady bunch family grew, and to this day, share many great memories. Being a lover of the outdoors, he took his family camping, biking and Jeeping often. He joined a square dance club and spent hours dancing with his wife, and making lifelong best friends. As a man of many talents, he filled his time making wood crafts of all kinds with his scroll saw, mountain biking leisurely in open country roads, and renovating truck beds so the kids could have a comfortable couch to travel in when camping. From bike racks, to water wheels, or patio decorations, he had an ingenuitive talent to design and build anything!



He served two LDS Missions, and enjoyed thousands of miles traveling the country with his wife for four years. He finally settled down in West Haven, Utah for the remainder of his days, enjoying the rural area and spending hours in the yard and garage. The wheelchair never stopped him from working, building, or being outdoors. His family legacy to love the outdoors penetrated through and his children continued to ensure he camped often. His favorite pastimes were 4X4'ing in the mountains enjoying the scenery with family. He leaves behind his sweetheart of 36 years, 10 children, 23 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.



Friends may visit with family on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Family graveside services will be held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park.



A special thanks to those caregivers at Encompass, and Rocky Mountain Hospice who so lovingly befriended and cared for him to the end. You are loved!



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards his funeral costs.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.