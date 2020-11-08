Ronald Raymond Williams
Ronald Raymond Williams, our kind, loving, and always optimistic husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed peacefully from this life November 4, 2020, at his home in Bountiful, Utah. He was born November 30, 1938, in Tooele, Utah, to George Leonard and Ruth Barber Williams, the third of seven children.
Ron married his sweetheart, Gloria Jean Maxfield, on November 25, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a devoted father to the four sons that joined their family. The best work he did in life was teaching those around him through his example of Christlike love and caring. We were blessed to be in his circle of family and friends. Ron was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He looked forward to the annual father and son fishing trip-- the last one being just two months ago. He loved his family, basketball, BYU sports, and Yellowstone.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Gussie; sons, Darin (Sue), Tyler (Jasmin), Jeremy (Jennifer), Bump (Erin); 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his brother, Mark Williams; and sister Ann LaPointe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Paul, LaMar, and Greg; sister, Shari; and granddaughter, Adara.
Private family services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Go Cougs!
The funeral service will be streamed live and may be viewed at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCnahsciUWBo4uzmdOFVaZag/featured.
