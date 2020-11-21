Menu
Ronald Wintemute
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1944
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
U.S. Navy
Ronald Wintemute's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edder Funeral Home in Girard, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Edder Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
309 Main St. East, Girard, Pennsylvania
Edder Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
We didn’t know Ron, but sure wish we had. We know what a wonderful person his daughter Chris is. Ron sounds like such a remarkable man and had done so much for others. He will be so missed. Our hearts go out to all who knew him, his family and friends. Prayers for the family.

Wendy and Craig Fiorenzo
Wendy Fiorenzo
November 18, 2020