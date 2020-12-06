Menu
Ronnell Reed
1972 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1972
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ronnell Reed's passing at the age of 48 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rhoden Memorial Home in Akron, OH .

Published by Rhoden Memorial Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue, Akron, OH 44306
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue, Akron, OH 44306
GUEST BOOK
Such a great guy and he will be surely missed. May God comfort and keep the family covered at this time.
Terrie
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
December 6, 2020