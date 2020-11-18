Menu
Ronney Conrad
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1949
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Army
Ronney Conrad's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. in Greencastle, PA .

Published by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Otterbein United Brethren Church
146 Leitersburg St., Greencastle, Pennsylvania 17225
