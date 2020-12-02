Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronnie Farris
1950 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1950
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Ronnie Farris's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Howard Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sulphur Springs Cemetery
1283 County Road 442, New Franklin, Missouri 65274
Funeral services provided by:
Howard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.