Ronnie Lewis
1954 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1954
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ronnie Lewis's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - East
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 27, 2020