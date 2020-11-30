Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronnie McLain
1953 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1953
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Latter Day Saints
Ronnie McLain's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moments Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Moments Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
McLain-Brewer Cemetery
39 L. A. Mclain Drive, Sand Hill, Mississippi 39047
Funeral services provided by:
Moments Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.