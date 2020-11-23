Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronnie Roller
1949 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1949
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ronnie Roller's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ronnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
2128 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, Texas 77550
Nov
24
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
2128 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, Texas 77550
Funeral services provided by:
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.