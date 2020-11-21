Menu
Ronnie Wright
1949 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1949
DIED
November 15, 2020
Ronnie Wright's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services in Birmingham, AL .

Published by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
2512 29Th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207
Nov
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Oakland Cemetery
1140 Warrior Rd
Funeral services provided by:
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
A co-worker, church member and friend.
Faye Ray
Friend
November 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Ronnie Wright.
Lydia Kimbrough
November 19, 2020